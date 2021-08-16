Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police ID 27-Year-Old Dad Killed In Sumneytown Pike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Jordan Sims
Jordan Sims Photo Credit: Jordan Sims Facebook photo

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on Sumneytown Pike as a 27-year-old Harleysville man.

Jordan Sims was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, with a 24-year-old female passenger, also from Harleysville, in the front passenger seat at the time, westbound, when it struck a 2006 Nissan Murano in the eastbound lane, Towamencin Police Chief Tim Troxel said.

The 25-year-old Nissan driver, from Philadelphia, and Sim's passenger were injured.

Sims, who leaves behind one daughter, was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation as of last Friday.

Meanwhile, Sims' loss was being mourned on social media.

