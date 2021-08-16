Police ID 27-Year-Old Dad Killed In Sumneytown Pike Crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on Sumneytown Pike as a 27-year-old Harleysville man.

Jordan Sims was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, with a 24-year-old female passenger, also from Harleysville, in the front passenger seat at the time, westbound, when it struck a 2006 Nissan Murano in the eastbound lane, Towamencin Police Chief Tim Troxel said.

The 25-year-old Nissan driver, from Philadelphia, and Sim's passenger were injured.

Sims, who leaves behind one daughter, was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation as of last Friday.

Meanwhile, Sims' loss was being mourned on social media.

hard to put this all in to words you've been my brother as long as I can remember the older brother I never had we would... Posted by Cory William Betz on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

RIP Jordan Sims 😢 I don’t know where to start. Years back, we were closer than ever. You and Jenny Danielson were... Posted by Damon Lightner on Friday, August 13, 2021

