Philly Police ID Suspects In Center City Beating

Police in Philadelphia say they have identified seven of the eight suspects in the beating of a 33-year-old woman near City Hall last month.

The assault occurred on Feb. 23 around 7:12 p.m. at 15th and Chestnut Street, when several people in a group knocked her to the ground, Daily Voice reported.

Police said the suspects punched and stomped on the victim until she was unconscious. She was treated at Jefferson Hospital for injuries to her head, face, and body, they added.

Now, the department says they have identified most of the people they believe are responsible. Police said criminal charges for seven of the eight individuals have been approved by District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office, though their names have not been officially released.

Investigators are still working to identify the eighth suspect. To submit a tip, call or text the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.

