87-Year-Old Punched In Head In Center City, Philadelphia Police Say

Authorities said the victim was trying to enter a building on the 1000 block of Arch Street in Center City around 3 p.m. on April 24. When he asked the suspect to move out of his way, police said the suspect punched him.

Investigators said the suspect may be in his teens and was wearing a dark New Balance T-shirt with dark pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip to PPD.

