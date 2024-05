Authorities said a gunman approached a pedestrian from behind on the 1700 block of Brown Street late on April 24. He took the victim's belongings and fled north on 17th Street, according to police.

Detectives said the suspect is in his 20s, about 5-foot-8, and wore a light-colored hoodie under a dark jacket with dark pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip to the PPD website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.