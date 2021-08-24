Contact Us
Police & Fire

PA Home Health Care Aide Busted Stealing From Patients, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Brandy Darrow
Brandy Darrow Photo Credit: Lower Pottsgrove PD

A Pennsylvania home health aide turned herself in over a year after authorities found she stole products from her patient to sell them, authorities said.

The victim found several tools missing from his garage on June 28, 2020, Lower Pottsgrove police said.

Brandy Darrow, 44, resigned as the home health aide after being confronted about the thefts, police said.

Darrow and another male suspect were spotted on video surveillance at Cash Converters pawning the stolen tools worth $5,000, authorities said.

She turned herself in to The Berks County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 18.

