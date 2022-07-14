Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Murder Charges Dropped Against Pottstown Man In GF's Ex-BF's Killing

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Avery Nascimento
Avery Nascimento Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

A jury dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend earlier this year, WFMZ reports.

The charge was dropped Wednesday, Jly 13 after Avery Nascimento, 22, testified that he didn't intend to kill 36-year-old Sean Robbins inside a home on the 100 block of Sheridan Street in Pottstown on Jan. 23, Pottstown Mercury reports.

However, Nascimento is still charged with attempted murder for shooting 34-year-old Sodonia Medunic during the altercation, WFMZ says.

He was accused of punching Medunic, choking her, threatening her with a handgun, and telling her she "was going to die tonight," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Chaos began when an argument erupted between the pair over photos on Medunic's cellphone, authorities said.

Robbins apparently went to the home after learning of the assault and tried to "talk it out" with Nascimento, but, the two got into a physical fight that ended with Robbins being shot.

As Medunic ran from the house, she was shot multiple times by Nascimento before collapsing on a neighbor's porch and "playing dead." investigators said. 

Detectives later learned that Medunic had a protection from abuse order against Nascimento. Sentencing was set for October.

Click here for more from WFMZ and Pottstown Mercury.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.