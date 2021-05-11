Fugitives Wanted In Norristown Homicide Captured In Florida By U.S. Marshals, DA Says

Two fugitives wanted in the killing of a Norristown man last month were captured Monday in Florida by U.S. Marshals, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Hilton Freeman, 21, was charged with murder while Asia Jackson, 18, was charged with hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence in the April 25 incident that left Junior Pinnock dead, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot Sr. said.

Montez Kent, 29, was previously arrested on charges of murder and other related offenses in connection with Pinnock's death.

Freeman and Jackson were being held in a Jacksonville facility after being located at a relative's home, Steele and Talbot said. Extradition has been waived and both will be transported back to Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Norristown police responded to Ann and Barbadoes streets around 9:05 p.m. on April 25 for reports of a man who had been shot.

Arriving officers found Junior Pinnock suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Suburban Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The scene was processed, and four 9mm cartridge casings were recovered -- as well as the sheaf, blade and handle of a long-bladed knife, police said.

An investigation found that Pinnock had come to the area looking for Kent, and called him when he couldn't find him in a local home, police said.

Soon after, Freeman and Kent got out of a dark-colored vehicle parked in the nearby county-owned parking lot, authorities said.

That's when Kent and Pinnock got into a physical fight in the street, with Kent pulling a long-bladed knife from behind his back and lunging at Pinnock, Steele and Talbot said.

Pinnock knocked the knife away but, while fighting, Freeman shot Pinnock multiple times, authorities said.

Freeman and Kent both ran back to the vehicle and fled the area, police said.

Kent was arrested April 28 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker without bail. Kent was remanded to the Montgomery County Jail, with preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., June 3, before Magisterial District Judge Greg Scott.

Freeman was charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. Jackson was charged with three felony counts of Hindering Apprehension for hiding Freeman, assisting his getaway and destroying evidence as well as Tampering with Evidence.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief of Trials Roderick Fancher and Assistant District Attorney William Highland, with the Norristown Community Justice Unit.

