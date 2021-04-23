DA Announces Arrest Of Philadelphia Man, Horrifying Details In Lansdale Killing Of Ebony Pack

A months-long investigation into the killing of 30-year-old Ebony Pack ended this week with the arrest of a Philadelphia man, authorities announced Friday.

Ricky Vance, 52, was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses after having been accused of shooting Pack dead driving to her girlfriend's house in Lansdale on Nov. 28, 2020, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Friday.

Vance followed Pack on the Pennsylvania Turnpike into Montgomery County -- a route she drove regularly -- before shooting her while stopped at a light in Lansdale, Steele said alongside Borough Police Chief Michael Trail.

A $10,000 reward had been offered and for anyone who could help lead to the arrest.

Pack was found suffering several gunshot wounds in her Nissan Sentra, which had multiple bullet strikes to the driver's side door, just before 10 p.m. at the the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale, Steele said.

She was pronounced dead at Abington-Lansdale Hospital.

Meanwhile, 10 fired 9 mm cartridges along with shattered glass were found on East Hancock Street -- 93 feet from where the Nissan had come to a stop by crashing into a light pole, authorities said.

Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored sedan/Cadillac driving quickly on Church Street immediately after the shooting.

Video surveillance of the shooting was collected from the nearby North Penn School District Educational Building, which shows Pack's vehicle heading eastbound on East Hancock Street, followed by a second vehicle.

Pack's car stopped at 9:56 p.m. for a red light, and the second vehicle pulled alongside the driver’s side of Pack’s car -- and then quickly drives away.

Pack's car then rolled through the intersection until it crashes into the light pole, authorities said.

An investigation found Pack was driving on a route she travels each evening to the nearby residence of a woman with whom she was in a relationship, police said.

Detectives traced the victim’s route from when she left her Feasterville residence.

Through Pennsylvania Turnpike records and surveillance, detectives found that Pack got on the turnpike at the Bensalem Plaza at 9:27 p.m., and got off at the Fort Washington Plaza at 9:42 p.m.

At both points, her car was followed by a dark-colored Cadillac with counterfeit paper Delaware registration tags, police said.

The vehicle was owned by Vance, authorities said.

Testing on Vance’s car showed particles indicative of gunshot residue on the passenger side of the Cadillac, which is consistent with the video of the shooting, police said.

“This arrest is the result of excellent detective work, but we are not finished yet. We don’t believe this defendant acted alone, and the investigation is ongoing,” said DA Steele.

“The $10,000 reward is still available for anyone who comes forward to detectives with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in Ebony Pack’s death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.

Vance was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine. Bail is not available for First-Degree Murder charges, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on May 5, 2021 before Judge Levine.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brianna Ringwood and Bridget Gallagher.

