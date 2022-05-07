Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Authorities ID Victim Killed In Jenkintown House Fire: Report

Nicole Acosta
Jenkintown fire
Jenkintown fire Photo Credit: Julia Washburn for Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a house fire in Montgomery County Friday, July 1.

The blaze broke out at a Summit Avenue in Jenkintown around 7:30 p.m., where Suzanne Whitehead, 69, was rescued from the second floor, 6abc reports. The homeowner later died at a local hospital.

She worked as a first-grade prep teacher with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, according to the outlet. Initial reports from CBS3 said the victim was a man.

One firefighter was hospitalized for a possible heart attack and another for heat exhaustion. Both were in stable condition, Jenkintown police said. The cause remains under investigation.

Click here for more from 6abc.

