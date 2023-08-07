Playground Shooting: 5 Teens Injured In Philadelphia

It happened at the Helen G. Sturgis Playground on the corner of North 2nd Street and West 65th Avenue in East Oak Lane around 11:15 p.m., police said.

They arrived to find:

A 16-year-old girl shot in the right thigh

A 16-year-old boy shot in the left ankle

A 17-year-old boy shot in the buttocks

Police took all three to Albert Einstein Medical Center where each was placed in stable condition, the department said.

Two others turned up at area hospitals by private vehicle: a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the right foot and an 18-year-old boy who was shot in the right thigh, authorities said.

All five are in stable condition as of Monday, Aug. 7.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered from the scene, according to detectives. The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the probe, PPD added.

