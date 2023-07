Philadelphia was ranked No. 5 in the nation on LawnStarter's rundown for 2023, as it pertains to accessibility, consumer satisfaction, popularity and contest awards.

In honor of Philly making the list, here are six ice cream shops in the city that earned the highest ratings on user-review sites, and frequented the most by various food websites and influencers in the area.

The Franklin Fountain

Somerset Splits

Weckerly's

Zsa's Ice Cream

C&C Creamery

Cloud Cups

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.