Elizabeth Shea, 57, was found with "obvious cut wounds to her head and neck" around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Township police were called to her Cromwell Lane home in Wyndmoor for a welfare check and discovered her on the floor of the master bedroom, authorities said previously.

Investigators believe her estranged husband Kenneth Shea took an Uber to the home around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the Comfort Inn in Feasterville-Trevose.

Authorities said he got inside the home by pushing in a window air conditioning unit. There, police found four hard drives from the home’s security camera system and three cell phones "discarded in the bathroom sink and toilet."

Investigators said he took another Uber back to the hotel around 4 a.m. A Bensalem police SWAT team took him into custody around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

“This is a tragic case, and our hearts go out to the family of Elizabeth Shea,” said DA Kevin Steele.

“I also want to thank the Bensalem Police for the significant resources they provided, including drone surveillance and a K-9, as well as numerous officers, which enabled this defendant to be taken into custody without incident.”

He is also charged with second- and third-degree murder and is being held without bail, the DA's Office said. Shea has a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Katherine E. McGill scheduled for April 23.

Court records show Shea is also charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, and simple assault from an incident on March 14.

Note: An earlier version of this story included autopsy information that the DA's Office has since retracted.

