NY Scammers Fleece Montco Resident For $130K: AG

The first scam, which targeted a Montgomery County resident, purported to be a Publisher’s Clearinghouse sweepstakes and involved the victim sending cash and gift cards equaling $130,000, the AG said.

Jaime Barham, 25, and Francis Rohan, 24, both of Bronx, New York, are charged with corrupt organizations, theft, and related counts, according to prosecutors. Each is being held on $75,000 bail.

The other grift targeted a Lehigh County resident and involved a phony anti-virus warning pop-up on the victim's computer, authorities said. The scammer "took over" the victim's desktop and demanded $15,000 cash to remove the "virus," AG Henry's Office said.

"Undercover agents intervened in the exchange of cash, at a grocery store parking lot," prosecutors wrote.

Qiang Li, of Rye, New York was charged with criminal conspiracy, theft, and related counts for the scam, authorities said. He is currently free on $50,000 bail.

“Scams against older Pennsylvanians are particularly devastating because many victims are living on fixed incomes and their life savings,” Attorney General Henry said.

“These alleged scammers acted with deliberate intent to defraud their victims of significant amounts of money without consideration of the resulting financial distress. My office encourages friends and family to discuss potential risks with their loved ones.”

To receive scam warning alerts from the Attorney General's Office, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.