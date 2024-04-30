Two Killed In Montgomery County Crash Involving Car Hauler: Police

It happened between Horsham Road and County Line Road just before 11:30 a.m., according to officials.

A Peterbilt 4 car carrier was headed north on 202 when a southbound Toyota Rav4 crossed into the oncoming lane, police said. The truck hit the Toyota on the front driver's side corner.

The 50-year-old Toyota driver, a woman from King of Prussia, was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An 86-year-old Ambler man in the passenger seat was extracted from the car and also pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old Levittown man, received minor injuries and was taken to Grand View Hospital, according to the release.

A stretch of Route 202 was shutdown Monday afternoon while crews worked the scene.

Witnesses are being asked to call the Montgomery Township Police Department’s Highway Safety Unit at 215-362-2301.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.