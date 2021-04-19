Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
News

Most Popular Brunch Spots In Suburban Philadelphia Area

Nicole Acosta
Stove & Tap West Chester
Stove & Tap West Chester Photo Credit: Stove & Tap West Chester/Facebook

Mother's Day is coming up, have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon, or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in the area to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

The Butcher and Barkeep, 712 Main St. Harleysville, PA

Stove & Tap, 158 W Gay St., West Chester, PA 

The Whip Tavern, 1383 N Chatham Rd. West Marlborough, PA

Epicurean Garage, 570 Simpson Dr. Chester Springs, PA

Your Mom's Place, 324 Bridge St. Phoenixville, PA

Ardmore Station Cafe, 6 Station Rd. Ardmore, PA

A Taste of Britain, 503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA

Founding Farmers, 225 Main St., King of Prussia, PA

The Shelby, 707 N Krocks Rd Ste 104 Allentown, PA

Taste of Crepes, 617 Penn Ave. West Reading, PA

Cindy's Cafe, 307 Mill St. Bristol, PA

Did we miss one? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com.

