Most Popular Brunch Spots In Suburban Philadelphia Area

Mother's Day is coming up, have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon, or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in the area to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

The Butcher and Barkeep, 712 Main St. Harleysville, PA

Stove & Tap, 158 W Gay St., West Chester, PA

It’s Sunday which means #brunch comes before anything else >>> starting at 11AM #downtownwestchesterpa #sundayvibes #brunchtime #westchester Posted by Stove and Tap West Chester on Sunday, April 18, 2021

The Whip Tavern, 1383 N Chatham Rd. West Marlborough, PA

Epicurean Garage, 570 Simpson Dr. Chester Springs, PA

Sesame Crusted Salmon with Wasabi mashed potatoes and teriyaki glaze YUM! Posted by Epicurean Garage on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Your Mom's Place, 324 Bridge St. Phoenixville, PA

Ardmore Station Cafe, 6 Station Rd. Ardmore, PA

A Taste of Britain, 503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA

Our Strawberry Salad with Seared Chicken and, of course, a pot of Irish Breakfast tea today! Posted by A Taste of Britain on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Founding Farmers, 225 Main St., King of Prussia, PA

WE GO COCONUTS FOR THIS BOWL 🙌🏽 🥥 🌿 – Our Coconut #ChiaBowl is made with compressed apples, balsamic strawberries,... Posted by Founding Farmers King of Prussia on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Shelby, 707 N Krocks Rd Ste 104 Allentown, PA

Taste of Crepes, 617 Penn Ave. West Reading, PA

Cindy's Cafe, 307 Mill St. Bristol, PA

Did we miss one? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com.

