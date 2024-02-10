Neighbor Thwarts Would-Be Car Burglar In Upper Merion, Authorities Say

It happened on the 700 block of Crooked Lane just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, Upper Merion police said in a release.

The resident spotted a man in a hoodie with a backpack trying to break into parked cars, but the suspect fled when police arrived, authorities said.

A short time later, a man matching the suspect's description was spotted at the Route 100 SEPTA station near Crooked and Yerkes roads, the release goes on. He fled into a wooded area when police approached but was caught after "a very thorough search," according to officials.

The unnamed man was found to have multiple criminal warrants out of York and Delaware counties and also had drugs and paraphernalia in his possession, police claimed.

He was charged with attempted theft from motor vehicles, loitering and prowling at night, and related drug offenses, authorities added.

"Excellent teamwork by this alert resident and our 'A' Nights squad for their quick response and extensive search for this repeat offender," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.