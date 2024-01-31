Mega Millions: Philadelphia Player Wins $1M Prize

The lucky player matched all five white balls pulled in the Tuesday, Jan. 30 drawing for "Mega Millions" to win a $1 million prize.

The vendor, Quick Stop Deli at 4832 Spruce St., will receive a $5,000 selling bonus, Pennsylvania Lottery reps said.

The winner will not be identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, and winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 28,000 other players won prizes of some amount in Tuesday's drawing, and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

