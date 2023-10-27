Couple Charged In 6-Year-Old Norristown Boy's Overdose Death: DA

Kristen Sabatino, 31, and Matthew Santiago, 35, were the only adults in their Willow Street home when Dominic Lyons was found unresponsive on the morning of July 16, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The 6-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Coroner's Office later determined he died from "drug intoxication from fentanyl and xylazine," authorities said.

Sabatino, the boy's mother, initially told authorities she had a history of drug use but had been clean for "almost a year," police said in the criminal complaint. Santiago also said he had been clean for "several months," according to investigators.

Officials said they later found text messages between the couple arranging the purchase of drugs less than a week before Lyons died. Santiago, they added, tested positive for fentanyl in a test administered just three days after the overdose.

Santiago was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 25, and is being held on $1 million bail, the DA's Office said.

Sabatino was taken into custody at a Lancaster city hotel on Thursday, Oct. 26, and is set to be arraigned next Friday, Nov. 3, they added.

