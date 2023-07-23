6-Year-Old Norristown Boy Dies Suddenly

Born in 2017 to Kristen F. Sabatino and Husayn Lyons, Dominic had recently graduated from kindergarten at the Musselman Learning Center, loved ones wrote.

"My dear sweet boy Dominic had a smile that would light up an entire room," wrote his grandmother Tina Pino on a GoFundMe page. "He was funny, goofy, loving, and always wanted to help."

Tina, Kristen's mother, is collecting donations to help her daughter pay for Dominic's funerary expenses, she said. The money will go toward "mitigating these financial obligations and providing some relief to his family during this heartbreaking time," the grandmother wrote.

Within three days of launch, the effort had already shattered its $10,000 fundraising goal to reach over $13,500.

In addition to his mother, father, and grandmother, Dominic is survived by six siblings, Gianna, Tyler, Christopher, Giovanni Lyons, Damian Vitale, and Selena Santiago, as well as his paternal grandmother Zakiyyah Lyons and maternal step-grandfather Gregory Bolton, his obit says.

He loved Spider-Man and all things Marvel and "did not spend much time sitting still," loved ones said.

"Dominic was an amazing big brother to his little sister Selena and a fun little brother to Damien," Tina wrote. "And even at 6 years old, he was still attached to my daughter’s hip. He loved his mother and was the apple of her eye."

"Kristen is devastated by the loss of her 'best friend.'"

Click here to support Dominic Lyons' family on GoFundMe.com, or click here to read his full obituary from R.L. Williams Jr. Funeral Home.

