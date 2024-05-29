Mostly Cloudy 77°

Montco DUI Driver Fell Asleep At Wheel With 2-Year-Old In Backseat: State Police

A Montgomery County driver is charged with DUI after an incident in March, according to troopers. 

Blaker Drive in East Greenville Borough

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Police said they spotted the suspect's car on Blaker Drive in East Greenville Borough after midnight on March 16. The car was stopped in the roadway for 45 minutes when troopers approached, authorities said in a release. 

The driver was asleep with his foot on the brakes while the car was still in drive, and his 2-year-old daughter was asleep in the backseat, according to state police. 

Authorities said they found a bottle of buprenorphine and rolled-up dollar bills with an "unknown white powdery substance." Both were seized as evidence, the release says. 

The child was put in her mother's custody and the driver was taken to PSP's Skippack barracks for processing before being released, state police said. 

The investigation is ongoing, they added. 

