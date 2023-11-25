Boy, 15, Killed Man Who He Said Raped His GF Using Dad's Gun In Pottstown, Police Papers Show

That's what police say a 15-year-old boy yelled moments after fatally shooting a 39-year-old man in Pottstown with his dad's gun on Wednesday, Nov. 22, authorities said.

Thomas James Niarhos, of Stowe, has been charged with first-degree murder in the midday killing of Jeremiah Waylon Hawkins, near the Pottstown Train Station on South Hanover Street, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Police records show the teen boy loitering in the same security plaza on July 13, just before 6 a.m., and told officers that Hawkins had raped his girlfriend behind a nearby dumpster.

Police brought the teen home since he was violating curfew.

Fast-forward to Nov. 22, and Niarhos had returned to the area, police said. He had his father's gun with him, one that Thomas Niarhos' senior told police he had been locking in a safe.

Surveillance footage shows the teen and Hawkins at the intersection of South Hanover Street and Security Plaza just before noon, police papers show. Niarhos extends him arm toward Hawkins, who tries knocking the gun out of his hands using a bicycle tire, police said.

Then, Niarhos fires a shot that caused Hawkins to fall to the ground, Steele said. Then, he fired another one, killing him, police said.

Arriving officers found a group of bystanders restraining the teen. As they escorted him into custody, Niarhos yelled, "He's a rapist, don't feel sorry for him," Steele's office said. "He raped a 15-year-old girl, don't help him."

Niarhos was charged as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm by a Minor, Possessing an Instrument of Crime and other charges. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker and held without bail at the Montgomery County Youth Center

