Overcast 56°

SHARE

Witnesses Hold Down Shooter After Broad Daylight Killing In Pottstown: DA

A group of bystanders restrained a suspected killer in Pottstown on Friday afternoon and held him down until police arrived, said the District Attorney's Office. 

<p>The Pottstown Train Station at South Hanover Street and Security Plaza&nbsp;</p>

The Pottstown Train Station at South Hanover Street and Security Plaza 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

A man was shot and killed just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 22 on South Hanover Street near the Pottstown Train Station, said prosecutors. 

Police arrived to find a group of witnesses holding down the alleged shooter near the railroad tracks, according to officials. 

The victim has been identified but authorities are withholding his name until loved ones are notified, the DA said. Investigators believe he was shot at least two times at close range and an autopsy has been scheduled. 

The suspected gunman will be charged sometime Friday, prosecutors added. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE