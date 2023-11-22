Witnesses Hold Down Shooter After Broad Daylight Killing In Pottstown: DA

A man was shot and killed just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 22 on South Hanover Street near the Pottstown Train Station, said prosecutors.

Police arrived to find a group of witnesses holding down the alleged shooter near the railroad tracks, according to officials.

The victim has been identified but authorities are withholding his name until loved ones are notified, the DA said. Investigators believe he was shot at least two times at close range and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The suspected gunman will be charged sometime Friday, prosecutors added.

