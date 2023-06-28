'You're All Going To Die': Allentown Cop Tried To Kill His Wife, Court Papers Say

Ismael Segarra, 37, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related counts stemming from a domestic incident at his Easton home on Tuesday, June 27, police documents say.

The victim told investigators that she and Segarra got into an argument and began discussing divorce no long after she woke up on Tuesday, per the criminal complaint.

When the victim went into the bathroom to brush her teeth, documents claim Segarra "barricaded" her in the room, blocking the doorway and saying "you aren't going anywhere," "you're not leaving," and "you're all going to die."

The victim's three children were in the home at the time, investigators wrote.

Segarra headed to the basement and returned with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the complaint. The victim said he told one of the children "you better run" before going into the bedroom.

The victim said she ran into the attic where Segarra allegedly chased her and forced her to sit in a bean bag chair at gunpoint. She "was pleading with Segarra, and screaming," which made one of the children cry, the documents say.

"Tell the kids to be quiet because someone's head is about to get blown off," the police officer allegedly told his wife.

The victim said Segarra pointed the shotgun at her and cocked it before she heard a "click" noise.

"(Expletive), it jammed," he said, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim grabbed all three kids and ran out of the house while Segarra tried to clear the gun, investigators wrote. Police said they later found the loaded shotgun in the bathroom of the master bedroom.

Segarra was taken into custody around 3:40 p.m. and arraigned the same day, Easton police said. Court records show his bail was set at $750,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Daily Voice has reached out to Allentown Police Department.

