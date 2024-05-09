Fog/Mist 48°

Schuylkill County Man Killed In Berks Crash: Pennsylvania State Police

A Pottsville man has died after a crash in Bethel Township on Tuesday, May 7, state police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
William J. Lecher, 56, was headed north on Route 183 when he lost control near the Appalachian Trail, troopers said in a release. 

Authorities said his Chevrolet Silverado entered the southbound lane before crossing onto the shoulder, striking a sign, and coming to rest on a grassy embankment. 

Troopers found him unresponsive at the scene and he later died at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital according to the release. 

According to his obituary from James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Lecher was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and a lifelong construction professional. He is survived by his wife and their three children, loved ones said. 

