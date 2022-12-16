‘She Will Live In Our Hearts Forever:’ Allentown School Worker Jimmeka Hernandez Dies, 36

The Allentown community is mourning the loss of beloved elementary school worker Jimmeka Deloris Hernandez, aka "Meka Mouse,” who died on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 36.

Born in Brooklyn, Meka graduated from Allen High School before studying early childhood development at LCC, her obituary says.

Meka formerly worked at the Luis A. Ramos Elementary School in Allentown, where she received the Superintendent's Parent Award of Excellence, her memorial says. She also worked as a staff supervisor at the PPL Arena Event Center and according to her social media profile was a current paraprofessional educator at Roosevelt Elementary School in the Allentown district.

Meka was known for her love of family and working with children. She also enjoyed listening to music and eating the perfect cheesesteak or bowl of chili.

Above all, however, Meka was constantly trying — and undoubtedly succeeding — in making the world a better place with her distinct generosity and selflessness.

“The very thing that made Meka so special was that she was always there to lend a hand to anyone that was in need,” reads her obituary. “She was quiet, [laid] back and reserved but when she needed to get her point across she did just so…Meka will continue to live in our hearts forever.”

Meka is survived by her loving parents, Jimmy Reese and Lydia Hernandez; sister, Allana Shelton; brother, Allan Shelton Jr. aka AJ; grandmother, Deloris Hernandez and Aunt Elisa Hernandez; best friends, Ashunti Hernandez and Krizzia Jorge; as well as several extended family members and close friends who will cherish her memory forever.

Tributes poured in on Facebook from loved ones following Meka’s tragic passing:

“Until we meet again Jimmeka Hernandez you will forever be remembered, thought of and loved!” reads a heartfelt post from Phil DaVibe.

Meka’s memorial was held at Word of Faith Church in Allentown on Friday, Dec. 9.

“The only thing I can think of why [you’re] gone is that the world didn’t deserve you, and you blessed and touched enough people in life to make differences!” the tribute says.

“I guess a bigger task was needed for you somewhere else….I don’t know if there is a heaven or hell but if there is a heaven…. I guarantee you there, cuz ur soul was just pure! Fly high cuz.”

