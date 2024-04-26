'Large-Scale' Burglary Ring Targeted Homes In Lehigh Valley And Beyond, DA Says

At a press conference on Friday, April 26, prosecutors and law enforcement said an organized ring of thieves stole more than $160,000 in goods from homes in Lehigh, Berks and Northampton counties.

They also targeted at least one home in Warren Township, New Jersey, authorities said.

Beginning in 2019, a team of state and local police agencies began investigating burglaries and attempted burglaries in Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Lower Macungie, Salisbury, South Whitehall, Upper Saucon, Upper Milford, Whitehall, and beyond, the DA's Office said.

The thefts showed a "distinct pattern": the burglars broke in by prying open doors, breaking windows, or making use of unlocked entryways, prosecutors said.

Most of the burglaries happened during daylight hours while the homes were empty, authorities said. When residents and children were inside, the thieves would flee after being detected, according to investigators.

"Items stolen included cash, at least 37 firearms, jewelry, coins, financial documents, and electronics," said the DA's Office.

The burglars were sometimes spotted by home surveillance systems, but avoided identification by wearing masks and gloves and parking far from the targeted residences.

One suspect, Jose Luis Torres, was found to have the same style mask in his possession when police arrested him, prosecutors said.

Six people are charged:

Roger Juan Tirado, 51, of Allentown

Jose Luis Torres, 51, of Carnegie

Jonathan Mendez, 47, of Allentown

Nydia Tirado, 59, of Allentown

Agapito Pagan-Liciaga, 48, of Allentown

William Tirado-Liciaga, 65, of Allentown

Nydia Tirado and Jonathan Mendez are still sought on arrest warrants, according to the DA's Office.

The case remains under investigation, they added.

