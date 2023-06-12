Police Investigate Home Invasion In Lehigh Valley

It happened in Salisbury around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, said township police in a release. The two suspects made their way into a home on the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive and "began to rummage through belongings," investigators wrote.

Police said when the homeowners noticed the strangers, they screamed and the men fled. The pair sped off in a newer model Jeep Wagoneer, which was later found abandoned "a short distance from the incident," according to detectives.

It's unknown if they stole anything from the house before they left.

Suspect one is described by police as a 6-foot-tall "dark-skinned male" with a "husky" build, who was wearing black clothes. Suspect two is said to be a 6-foot-2 "dark-skinned male" with a "thinner" physique, also wearing all black.

"During this incident, the homeowners were not harmed, and there is no indication that the public is in danger," Salisbury police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call STPD at 610-797-1447.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.