Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner

Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening.

Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. near the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road in Upper Macungie, the coroner continued. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force head injuries, and their deaths have been ruled accidental, he added.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured.

Upper Macungie police are continuing to investigate the accident, Buglio said.

