US Marshals Nab Allentown Gunman In Virginia: Report

The suspect in a New Year’s Eve homicide in Allentown was arrested in Virginia by US Marshals, LehighValleyLive reports.

Joseph Warren Suydam, 25, of Allentown was taken into custody Jan. 9 on a Lehigh County parole violation and a felony counterfeit currency charge, the outlet reports citing county prosecutors.

Suydam is accused of killing Jermel Johnson, of Northampton, during a marijuana deal at the intersection of 9th and Gordon Streets around 1 p.m.

Johnson, 25, was subsequently pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Suydam is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania and has been charged with first-degree felonies of homicide and person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, the report says.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

