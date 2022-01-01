Man Gunned Down In Allentown Hours Before New Year

A 25-year-old man died in an Allentown shooting hours before the new year, authorities said.

Jermel Johnson, of Northampton, was shot at the intersection of 9th and Gordon Streets around 1 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

He was pronounced dead on Friday, Dec. 31, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

His death was being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the District Attorney of Lehigh County.

