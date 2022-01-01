Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: NJ Man Stabs Mom In Back On New Year's Eve
Police & Fire

Man Gunned Down In Allentown Hours Before New Year

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jermel Johnson
Jermel Johnson Photo Credit: Jermel Johnson Facebook photo

A 25-year-old man died in an Allentown shooting hours before the new year, authorities said.

Jermel Johnson, of Northampton, was shot at the intersection of 9th and Gordon Streets around 1 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

He was pronounced dead on Friday, Dec. 31, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. 

His death was being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the District Attorney of Lehigh County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.