Teacher Fired For Attending Jan. 6 Riots Sues Allentown School District For Defamation: Report

A Pennsylvania teacher who was fired after admittedly attending the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill is suing the school district for defamation, WFMZ reports.

Jason Moorehead, a former social studies at Raub Middle School, claims he was penalized for his conservative political views, and that it shouldn't have been grounds for termination, the outlet says.

The former educator says he denied the district's "unacceptable" offer to return to his teaching job, despite having mentioned that he can't pay his bills, and allegedly has been called a "white supremacist" since the incident, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.