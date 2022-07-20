'Serious' Motorcycle Crash Closes Roads In Whitehall Township: Police

A serious crash involving a motorcycle caused road closures in Whitehall Township Wednesday, July 20, authorities said.

An unidentified man apparently died in the crash on South Church Street, WFMZ reports.

The road was closed between Chestnut Street and Bridge Street sometime around 6 p.m., Whitehall Township police said on Twitter.

Police are urging motorists to steer clear of the area.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

