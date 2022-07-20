Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

'Serious' Motorcycle Crash Closes Roads In Whitehall Township: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A serious crash involving a motorcycle has caused road closures in Whitehall Township Wednesday, July 20, authorities said.
A serious crash involving a motorcycle has caused road closures in Whitehall Township Wednesday, July 20, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/positive_images

A serious crash involving a motorcycle caused road closures in Whitehall Township Wednesday, July 20, authorities said.

An unidentified man apparently died in the crash on South Church Street, WFMZ reports.

The road was closed between Chestnut Street and Bridge Street sometime around 6 p.m., Whitehall Township police said on Twitter.

Police are urging motorists to steer clear of the area.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.