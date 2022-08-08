Resident Treated For Burns After Fire Breaks Out At 122-Year-Old Allentown Home

A resident was burned after a fire broke out at an Allentown home that was built in 1900, authorities said.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze that broke out at the 122-year-old house on the 1000 block of East Emmaus Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Salisbury Township police said.

One person was treated for burns on the scene after being alerted to the fire by their smoke detectors, police said. No animals were injured.

The road was temporarily closed as crews cleared the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Salisbury Township Fire Marshal Donald Sabo.

