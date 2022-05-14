Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
PA Man Found Guilty In Attempted Sex Assault Case Of Wife's Bridesmaid: Report

Nicole Acosta
A Pennsylvania man was convicted on four of the five charges brought against him during his trial for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his wife's bridesmaids two days before their wedding in the Poconos.
A Pennsylvania man was convicted on four of the five charges brought against him during his trial for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his wife's bridesmaids two days before their wedding in the Poconos, the NY Post reports.

Daniel Carney, 30, of East Stroudsburg, was acquitted of attempted rape and instead charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and simple assault in the incident that prosecutors say happened after a pre-wedding rafting trip in 2019, according to the outlet.

He was accused of forcing himself on the 29-year-old woman in the men's locker room at the Shawnee Inn while she was drunk, denying her the ability to consent, the outlet says. 

Carney's lawyer says he plans to appeal the conviction before his July 26 sentencing.

Click here for more from NY Post.

