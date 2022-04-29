North Whitehall Shooting, Police Chase Ends In Crash: Authorities

A gunman from Allentown led Pennsylvania State Police on a chase that ended in a crash in North Whitehall Township on Wednesday, April 27, authorities said.

Christopher J. Melton, 20, fired shots outside a home on the 5400 block of Mauser Street in North Whitehall just before 4 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Melton and four others arrived at the house and confronted both the homeowner and the homeowner's son, claiming to be looking for personal items belonging to the driver's friend, the trooper said.

A confrontation ensued, and while the victim and victim's son were outside the home, Melton fired shots from the rear driver's side window, state police said.

Melton then fled the scene in a white Pontiac G6 sedan south on State Route 145, the trooper said.

When responding troopers spotted the speeding car, they launched a chase, they said.

Melton ended up switching seats and driving the car, which spun out of control, crossed over the northbound lanes, and came to rest on the lawn of the Whitehall Township Municipal Complex, Trooper Branosky said.

Melton tried to flee the scene on foot but was quickly captured, police said.

Police found a black Taurus .38 Special Revolver, with an obliterated serial number inside the car, they said. It apparently had one live round and five discharged casings.

Melton was arraigned Thursday, April 28, and charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, and driving without a license, among other related offenses.

He remained held in the Lehigh County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.