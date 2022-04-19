Murder-Suicide Leaves Young Couple Dead In Lehigh Valley: Authorities

A young man and woman were killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide Sunday, April 19 in Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports.

Raven Ramos, 21, stabbed Victoria Nieves, 19, multiple times before stabbing and killing himself during an argument inside a Fountain Hill home on South Bergen Street on Easter Sunday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and news reports.

Two memorial fundraisers have been established in honor of the couple, who, according to WFMZ, had been known to Fountain Hill police since 2020, when Nieves apparently ran away and was subsequently discovered with Ramos.

More than $4,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe page set up for Nieves' funeral expenses as of Tuesday, April 19. Additionally, a GoFundMe launched for Ramos' funeral expenses had reached nearly half of its $5,000 goal as of Tuesday.

Fountain Hill police told the news outlet that the case is closed.

