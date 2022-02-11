Driver Charged In Death Of Popular Allentown Teacher's Aide Angela Yowakim: Report

The driver who struck and killed an Allentown teacher's aide outside a city high school in September will face charges, according to a report from WFMZ.

Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, is accused of careless driving and failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, in the Sept. 6 death of Angela Yowakim, the outlet reported citing the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Both offenses are summary and citations have been issued, WFMZ wrote. If convicted, Fling's license could be suspended for up to six months, they added.

Yowakim, 25, a teacher's aide in the Allentown School District, was crossing Irving Street near Dieruff High School when she was hit by the car just before the school day started around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the county Coroner's Office. She died later that day.

Investigators found that Fling was driving seven miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash, but said there was no evidence he was under the influence or otherwise distracted, WFMZ reported.

