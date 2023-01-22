Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting

A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.

Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was hospitalized where she died of her injuries, police said.

Soon after, a man arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg. Authorities discovered he was wounded in the same incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Allentown police at 610-437-7753.

