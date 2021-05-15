Authorities ID Man, 43, Killed In Allentown Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in Allentown as a 43-year-old resident.

Jose L. Bermudez was shot and killed on the 100 block of N. Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Eric D. Minnich said.

He was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the body and the manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

An autopsy was set to be conducted on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task force and with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.