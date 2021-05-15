Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities ID Man, 43, Killed In Allentown Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD

Authorities have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in Allentown as a 43-year-old resident.

Jose L. Bermudez was shot and killed on the 100 block of N. Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Eric D. Minnich said.

He was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. 

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the body and the manner of death was homicide, authorities said.

 An autopsy was set to be conducted on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task force and with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.