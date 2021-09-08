Contact Us
Police & Fire

Allentown Passenger Dies In Route 22 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Whitehall Police
Whitehall Police Photo Credit: Whitehall Township PD Facebook

A 41-year-old Allentown woman died in a one-car crash overnight in Whitehall Township overnight, authorities said.

Jessica M. Rivera was the passenger in a car that veered off Route 22 westbound near Route 145 and slammed into a utility pole around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced.

She was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for unknown injuries, State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police- Bethlehem Barracks.

