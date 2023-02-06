Contact Us
85-Year-Old Victim ID'd In Schuylkill County Crash

Mac Bullock
A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County. 

Ruth Bressler, 85, of West Brunswick Township, died from injuries sustained in a crash near State Routes 61 and 895 just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. 

Officials said Bressler was driving and that she was "in collision with other motor vehicles," but they did not say what led to the crash. Her cause of death has been ruled an accident. 

The incident remains under investigation by state police, the coroner added. 

