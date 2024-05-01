Community Rallies For 3-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Palmerton

In a GoFundMe set up to help with care costs, neighbors and friends have raised over $14,000 on behalf of Bradley and his parents, Brandy Norris and Kody Beil.

Fundraiser organizer and Bradley's aunt Danielle Norris said he is at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where loved ones are keeping him company.

"Family has been reading stories to Brad, talking to him, and 'watching' his favorite movies and TV. We are also calling to put his loved ones who cannot be there with him on speaker so he can hear them," she said.

"Bradley is in a medical coma, while he is healing, but he can still hear us and is aware of what is happening around him. Family who has been able to visit is just focusing on giving this little man all the love, attention, and positivity he needs and deserves."

In addition to the online fundraiser, Danielle told Daily Voice she is working with Palmerton's Sokol Hall Club to organize a basket raffle on Bradley's behalf, with details to be announced.

"I want to thank the community for the overwhelming amount of support we have received in such a short period of time already," she said. "We truly appreciate every single thought and contribution in every way shape and form."

Danielle said Bradley is expected to undergo additional testing and possibly some medical procedures this week.

"This boy is the happiest little man you could ever meet," she wrote. "He loves his cousins, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and most of all, his Mommy and Daddy. He is the most caring and sweet little boy."

"I know that if any of you have been so lucky to have met Brad, you know this boy is a fighter through and through."

