A 22-year-old woman was killed in a scooter crash Saturday, June 25 in Allentown, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Debralee Roman struck a car around 9:50 p.m. at Eighth and Turner streets and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 40 minutes later, WFMZ reports.

The death was ruled accidental and the crash remains under investigation.

