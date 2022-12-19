Contact Us
Lehigh Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Car: Coroner

Mac Bullock
Ariel Fernandez-Fernandez, 36, of Whitehall Township, died after being pinned under his vehicle in his garage Sunday, authorities say.
A Lehigh County man has died after becoming pinned under his car, authorities say. 

Ariel Fernandez-Fernandez, 36, of Whitehall Township, was working on a vehicle in the garage at his home sometime before noon on Sunday, Dec. 18 when the car slipped off the jacks, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. 

Fernandez-Fernandez was trapped under the car's rear axle and asphyxiated to death, the coroner said. 

The incident was also investigated by Whitehall police, he added. 

