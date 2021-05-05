Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Obituaries

Andrew Bilheimer Of New Holland Dies After 'Losing Addiction Battle,' Obit Says

Nicole Acosta
Andrew Bilheimer
Andrew Bilheimer Photo Credit: Andrew Bilheimer Facebook

Andrew Bilheimer of New Holland, and formerly of Bethlehem, died on May 3 after "losing his battle with addiction." He was 33.

Bilheimer is a United States veteran, having previously served in Iraq, according to his obituary.

Bilheimer was remembered as someone who "enjoyed reading, gaming, fishing and playing soccer, basketball, football, and baseball." 

He is survived by his mother Laurie (Moore) Bilheimer, and her husband Scott Stackhouse; father, Robert W. Bilheimer; fiancé Gina, his brother, Stephen Bilheimer; sister, Sarah Bilheimer; stepbrother, Michael Stackhouse; aunt and godmother, Karen (Moore) Schaefer and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. 

Memorial services are set for May 9 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem.

Click here for the full obituary.

