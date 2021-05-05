Andrew Bilheimer Of New Holland Dies After 'Losing Addiction Battle,' Obit Says

Andrew Bilheimer of New Holland, and formerly of Bethlehem, died on May 3 after "losing his battle with addiction." He was 33.

Bilheimer is a United States veteran, having previously served in Iraq, according to his obituary.

Bilheimer was remembered as someone who "enjoyed reading, gaming, fishing and playing soccer, basketball, football, and baseball."

He is survived by his mother Laurie (Moore) Bilheimer, and her husband Scott Stackhouse; father, Robert W. Bilheimer; fiancé Gina, his brother, Stephen Bilheimer; sister, Sarah Bilheimer; stepbrother, Michael Stackhouse; aunt and godmother, Karen (Moore) Schaefer and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services are set for May 9 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.