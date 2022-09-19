WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley

A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley.

The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

