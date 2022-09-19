Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

News

WINNER: $1 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Boyer’s Food Markets, 500 West Bertsch St., Lansford
Boyer’s Food Markets, 500 West Bertsch St., Lansford Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley.

The $1,000,000 Cash King ticket was sold at Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertch Street in Lansford (Carbon County), state lottery officials announced on Monday, Sept. 19.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.