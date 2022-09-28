Allentown Police Address Use Of Force In Viral Video

Allentown police released a statement addressing a video circulating on social media that shows an officer slamming a man to the ground (scroll for video).

Police responded to the 1500 block of Gordon Street for a theft in progress around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities said. When they arrived, a man later identified as Rey Jomar Torres Garcia, 21, of no current address, was still actively stealing items from the store, police said.

Noticing Garcia had a screwdriver, the officer tried placing him under arrest — at which point he tried to pull away and actively resisted arrest, authorities said.

That’s when the officer took Garcia to the ground, where he continued to be non compliant, police said. The officer placed the man into the “prone handcuffing position” and was able to arrest him, authorities said.

“The application of force in this incident has been reviewed and is appropriate,” Allentown police said.

