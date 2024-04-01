Light Rain 46°

Michael Mumaw Dies Weeks After Hazleton Crash: Coroner

A Hazleton man died from his injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday, March 16, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

North Church Street and West 8th Street, Hazleton; Lehigh County Coroner's Office

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Mac Bullock
Sixty-eight-year-old Michael A. Mumaw was hit by a car near the intersection of North Church Street and 8th Street around 8 p.m. on March 16, Coroner Daniel Buglio wrote in a release. 

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from multiple traumatic injuries on Sunday, March 31, officials said. His manner of death was accidental. 

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Hazleton City Police Department is investigating, the release says. 

