Sixty-eight-year-old Michael A. Mumaw was hit by a car near the intersection of North Church Street and 8th Street around 8 p.m. on March 16, Coroner Daniel Buglio wrote in a release.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from multiple traumatic injuries on Sunday, March 31, officials said. His manner of death was accidental.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Hazleton City Police Department is investigating, the release says.

