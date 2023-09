Raymond B. Gourgue, 36, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Gourgue was convicted on murder charges in July. Police said he shot and killed Bermudez on the 100 block of North Hall Street on May 14, 2021.

Bermudez was pronounced dead later that night at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner has said.

Gourgue was arrested over a year later in October 2022.

