Arrest Made In 2021 Shooting That Left Allentown Man Dead

A Northampton County man is facing a homicide charge and weapons offenses in a Lehigh County shooting last year that left a 43-year-old man dead, authorities announced.

Raymond B. Gourgue, 35, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jose Bermudez, of Allentown, on the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

Bermudez was pronounced dead later that night at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gourgue, of Freemansburg, was eventually identified as the alleged gunman and was arrested Thursday, Oct 13, authorities said.

He was being held without bail in Lehigh County Jail, records show.

Additional information about the incident was not expected to be released because a grand jury judge decided to seal the presentment.

